Jury to begin deliberations Friday in bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury has been told it will begin deliberating criminal charges against Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial on Friday after hearing instructions on the law. Judge Sidney H. Stein began after 4 p.m. Thursday to read the instructions to jurors who heard and viewed evidence over two months before hearing a week of closing arguments in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors say the Democrat accepted nearly $150,000 in gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from three businessmen to corruptly abuse his power as a senator to their benefit. Menendez has pleaded not guilty.

