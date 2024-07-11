United Airlines jet makes unscheduled landing in Florida after a passenger fights with a crew member

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Airlines says one of its jets from Miami to New Jersey made an unscheduled landing in Orlando, Florida, after a passenger became “aggressive and disruptive.” Video aired by WSVN-TV shows a fight between a woman and a flight attendant on board the flight. The cellphone video appears to show a passenger putting her face on the flight attendant’s shoulder during the struggle. She comes away with a piece of his shirt in her mouth. Authorities say United flight 762 was enroute to Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday when it was diverted to Orlando. Police say she was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

