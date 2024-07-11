The US says the end of its pier for Gaza aid is coming soon
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Official say the U.S. now is considering abandoning efforts to reinstall the pier that’s been used to get badly needed humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians. The initial plan earlier this week had been to reinstall the pier for a few days to move the final pallets of aid onto the shore and then permanently remove it, but rough seas have prevented the reinstallation. The White House and the Defense Department say the pier will cease operations “soon” but will not specify timing. Other U.S. officials say the Pentagon and U.S. Central Command are actively discussing an early end to pier operations because weather and some maintenance problems make it far less desirable to reconnect it for just a short time.