The US says the end of its pier for Gaza aid is coming soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Official say the U.S. now is considering abandoning efforts to reinstall the pier that’s been used to get badly needed humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians. The initial plan earlier this week had been to reinstall the pier for a few days to move the final pallets of aid onto the shore and then permanently remove it, but rough seas have prevented the reinstallation. The White House and the Defense Department say the pier will cease operations “soon” but will not specify timing. Other U.S. officials say the Pentagon and U.S. Central Command are actively discussing an early end to pier operations because weather and some maintenance problems make it far less desirable to reconnect it for just a short time.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.