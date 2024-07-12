Canadian officer says Alice Munro claimed her daughter was lying about being abused by stepfather

TORONTO (AP) — A retired police detective involved in the arrest of the husband of Alice Munro, the Nobel laureate from Canada renowned for her short stories, says he was disturbed by her reaction 20 years ago when he said he was going to charge her husband for sexually assaulting her daughter. Retired Ontario Provincial Police Detective Sam Lazarevich remembers a very angry Munro accusing her daughter of lying when he visited Munro’s home to inform the husband and Munro that he was going to be charged. Lazarevich says a furious Munro defended her husband and he recalls being “quite surprised” by her reaction.

