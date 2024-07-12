Caribbean seeks help in fighting climate change after Hurricane Beryl devastates small islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Caribbean officials are demanding more access to funding and help in fighting climate change just weeks after Hurricane Beryl devastated the region. The urgent request was made Friday at an OAS meeting in Washington, D.C. as officials noted that the historic storm highlighted the vulnerability of small islands. An OAS resolution called for the immediate operation of a loss and damage fund agreed upon at previous U.N. climate change conferences to help vulnerable countries rebuild and also prepare for future storms. It also requested that financial and development institutions release funds to small nations affected by disasters on a concessionary basis and to “cancel, defer or reschedule debt repayments.”

