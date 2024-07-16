Guatemalan family seeks return of relative’s body more than a decade after he disappeared in Mexico

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Nearly a decade after Guatemalan authorities were told that Mexico had sent the wrong body to a Guatemalan family searching for their missing teenage relative, that unidentified body is still buried in Guatemala and the family’s relative is waiting in a Mexico City morgue. The family, which declined to comment through their lawyer, wants 17-year-old Yovanny back, but also wants the body it buried exhumed, identified and returned to their relatives. Standing in the way appears to be Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office. Mexico asked for the body to be exhumed and returned in April, but has not received a response from Guatemala.

