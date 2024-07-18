Mississippi can wait to reset legislative districts that dilute Black voting strength, judges say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal judges say Mississippi can wait until next year to redraw some of its legislative districts to replace ones where Black voting power is diluted. Thursday’s decision updates a timeline from the three judges. They issued a ruling July 2 that found problems with districts in three parts of the state. A larger number of districts might need to be redrawn. The judges originally said they wanted new districts set before January. The new decision means Mississippi will not hold special legislative elections this November. It also means current legislators are likely to serve half of the four-year term in districts where Black voters’ voices are diminished.

