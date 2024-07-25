‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ dominates at Comic-Con ahead of panel with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

SAN DIEGO (AP) — “Deadpool & Wolverine” has arrived – and Comic-Con, with its hordes of Marvel fans, is ready to celebrate the only superhero flick of the summer. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who play the titular superheroes, will join director Shawn Levy in the San Diego Convention Center’s famed Hall H Thursday for a panel celebrating the film’s release. Some fans are speculating the panel will be followed by a screening of the film, which hits theaters Friday. Although Marvel is anxious for a hit following box-office underperformance in late 2023, the film is tracking to open in the $160 million range, which would make it the biggest opening of the year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.