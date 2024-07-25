Justice Kagan says there needs to be a way to enforce the US Supreme Court’s new ethics code

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Justice Elena Kagan says the U.S. Supreme Court should bolster its new ethics code by adding a way to enforce it. She is the first justice to publicly call for a way to enforce the rules. Kagan made the remarks at a judicial conference in Sacramento on Thursday. She spoke to a crowd of attorneys, judges and court personnel. The court adopted the ethics code after justices came under scrutiny for engaging in partisan activity. Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have renewed talk of Supreme Court reforms. Public confidence in the court has decreased dramatically in recent years.

