A Russian Navy research vessel is suspected of violating Finnish territorial waters

HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish defense ministry says a Russian vessel is suspected of a territorial violation of Finland’s marine area in the Gulf of Finland, an arm of the Baltic Sea. The suspected violation is currently being investigated by the Finnish Border Guard. A brief government statement said it took place in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland on Friday afternoon. The ministry didn’t disclose further details but a leading Finnish newspaper said, citing information from border officials, that the suspected vessel is the Russian Navy’s hydrographic survey ship, the Mikhail Kazansky.

