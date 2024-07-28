The Russia-US divide was on display during Moscow’s monthlong presidency of the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Whether it’s Gaza, Ukraine, Syria or a new world order, it’s been Russia versus the United States and the West during Moscow’s presidency of the U.N. Security Council this month. And that growing divide has been on vivid display. But the tension is hardly new. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 in violation of the U.N. Charter, the West has been lashing out at Moscow. But this month, with Russia in charge of the Security Council agenda, the animosity has been more public. And it’s carried even on down to to how frosty the diplomatic formalities have been at the United Nations.

