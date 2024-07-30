Harris gives Democrats a jolt in a critical part of swing-state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kamala Harris has put a charge in Wisconsin’s most powerful Democratic stronghold, Dane County, where enthusiasm and volunteer support for President Joe Biden had been slipping. Voters in Madison, the county’s famously liberal heart, point to what they described in interviews as Harris’ more vocal attention to specific Democratic priorities, in addition to her younger age and livelier style than Biden’s, in helping restore their enthusiasm in a place where the party must post overwhelming margins to carry the state. Biden won 75% of the vote in the county, Wisconsin’s fastest-growing, in 2020, beating Trump by 181,000 votes in the county, while carrying the state by fewer than 21,000.

