Here’s what to know about what’s next for Olympic triathlon in wake of Seine River water quality

PARIS (AP) — The bacteria levels in the famed waterway have left organizers of the Paris Games scrambling toward backup plans and even tweaks to the competition in order to ensure they can even stage the races. The risky levels of E. coli have already led to training days being canceled and on Tuesday the men’s competition being pushed back a day. Officials remain hopeful the swimming portion of the race will be able to go forward in the long-polluted river Wednesday — or in the coming days. The women’s competition also is scheduled for Wednesday, but both will only go forward if water tests show safe levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the river.

