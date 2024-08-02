Florida braces for flooding from a possible tropical storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A storm system brewing over Cuba on Friday could bring torrential rain and flooding to the Florida peninsula this weekend. The forecast is expecially concerning for low-lying coastal and urban areas that were inundated in June. The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 90% chance of a tropical storm hitting the southwest Florida coast Saturday night. Potential Tropical Cyclone Four could become Debby by then, but it doesn’t take a name for flooding to become dangerous. Meanwhile, forecasters say Hurricane Carlotta has formed over the Pacific Ocean and continues to strengthen as it moves away from Mexico.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.