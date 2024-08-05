CrowdStrike and Delta fight over who’s to blame for the airline canceling thousands of flights
Cybersecurity software company CrowdStrike is firing back at Delta Air Lines. The companies are arguing over who’s to blame for Delta canceling thousands of flights after a global technology outage last month. A lawyer for CrowdStrike says Delta’s threat to sue the software company has contributed to a “misleading narrative” that CrowdStrike is responsible for Delta’s response to the outage. He questions why Delta took so much longer than other airlines to recover from the outage. A faulty software update from CrowdStrike to more than 8 million computers using Microsoft Windows disrupted airlines, banks, retailers and other businesses on July 19.