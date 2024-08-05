High jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh and other medal-winning Ukrainians put attention on war

PARIS (AP) — Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the Ukrainian world-record high jumper, may have just won Olympic gold, but she and other winning athletes from Ukraine are not resting in Paris — they’re trying to shine the spotlight on the war tearing apart their country. She says “the Olympic Games are about peace” but that Russia didn’t stop attacking Ukrainian cities. Such attacks have forced her to spend the last two and a half years mostly abroad as she focused on winning Olympic gold. Her and other Ukrainians who have won medals say they’re trying to give as many interviews as possible, raising awareness about the war.

