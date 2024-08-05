Proxy forces armed by Iran could take part in retaliation against Israel over Hamas leader’s killing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As Iran threatens to respond to the suspected Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the regional militias that the Islamic Republic has armed for decades could play a role in any attack. They include Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels of Yemen, Shiite militias in Iraq and others. Those relationships are managed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Iran relies on those proxy forces as international sanctions on Tehran, including over its nuclear program, have kept it from receiving advanced weaponry. While developing its own missile program, Iran also relies on militias as an asymmetric threat to squeeze Israel and the United States.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.