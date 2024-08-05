Supreme Court shuts down Missouri’s long shot push to lift Trump’s gag order in hush-money case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has shut down a long-shot push from Missouri seeking to remove a gag order in former President Donald Trump’s hush-money case and delay his sentencing in New York. The decision comes Monday after the Missouri attorney general had argued in the unusual request that the New York gag order wrongly limits what the GOP presidential nominee could say on the campaign trail and Trump’s eventual sentence could affect his ability to travel. New York countered that the limited gag order does allow Trump to talk about the issues important to voters, and the sentence may not affect his movement at all.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.