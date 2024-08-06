How Tim Walz became beloved by young voters with a message that the GOP is ‘weird’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris’ decision to tap Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential nominee reflects the Democratic party’s effort to turn a page with a new generation of Gen-Z-approved candidates. Walz has spent the last several months working to distinguish himself as the party’s most effective messenger in portraying Donald Trump and Republicans as “weird,” a strategy that has resonated with young voters online. The 60-year-old’s ability to speak in layman’s terms about policy and politics coupled with his knowledge of the internet zeitgeist has helped propel the little-known politician to the national stage and on the “For You” social media pages of millions of Gen Z voters whose support will be crucial for Democrats come November.

