George Santos seeking anonymous jury; govt wants campaign lies admitted as evidence as trial nears
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is requesting a partially anonymous jury as his September fraud trial nears. Lawyers for the disgraced New York Republican argue in a court filing Tuesday that individual jurors’ identities should only be known by the judge, the two sides and their attorneys. The defense attorneys say it’s necessary because the “extensive and largely negative media coverage” could lead to jurors facing harassment or intimidation and potentially compromise the fairness of the trial. Prosecutors meanwhile have filed their own request seeking to admit as evidence some of the lies Santos made during his campaign.