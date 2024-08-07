Jury selection set for Monday for ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has scheduled jury selection starting Monday in the murder trial of a former Las Vegas-area politician accused of killing an investigative journalist. The judge says she’ll also consider a renewed request on Monday by former Democratic county administrator of estates Robert Telles to dismiss the case involving the 2022 death of reporter Jeff German. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter had written articles critical of Telles’ managerial conduct. Telles has pleaded not guilty to murder and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. He has maintained he wants to tell a jury that he was framed by police and that his civil rights were violated.

