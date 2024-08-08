California governor vows to take away funding from cities and counties for not clearing encampments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has a message to local governments: clear homeless encampments now or lose out on state funding next year. The governor said Thursday that he will start taking state funding away from cities and counties that are not doing enough to move people out of encampments and into shelters. The announcement is part of his ongoing attempt to pressure local governments into clearing more encampments. Last month, he ordered state agencies to begin removing encampments on state land. His administration also clawed back $10 million sent to San Diego last month because the county didn’t act fast enough.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.