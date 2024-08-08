Protesters rally outside Bulgarian parliament to denounce ban on LGBTQ+ ‘propaganda’ in schools

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Protesters have rallied outside Bulgaria’s parliament to denounce a controversial legal amendment adopted the day before that bans talk of LGBTQ+ and so-called non-traditional sexual choices in schools. Thursday’s protest was organized by feminist, LGBTQ+ and other rights groups calling for a reversal of that amendment, banning what supporters call “LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools.” The demonstrators waved the rainbow flag, and chanted slogans including “Bulgaria is no Russia” and “Silence means death” as police officers guarded the rally. No violence was reported. Bulgaria’s parliament on Wednesday approved the amendment introduced by the pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party and surprisingly, backed by some pro-European Union parties.

