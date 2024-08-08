St. Vincent channels something primal playing live music: ‘It’s kind of an exorcism for me’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As sweaty fans pushed up against one another, clutching their drinks and swaying to the music, Annie Clark, known professionally as St. Vincent, was being transported. She recounts that surprise concert in May at the Paramount, an intimate historic East Los Angeles venue, as a kind of exorcism. The show was a preview for what was to come during her “All Born Screaming” tour, which kicks off Thursday in Bend, Oregon. She spoke with The Associated Press ahead of the tour about the catharsis she finds in performing, punk music’s influence on her and why she needed to self-produce her seventh album.

