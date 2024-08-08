What’s black and white and fuzzy all over? It’s 2 giant pandas, debuting at San Diego Zoo
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The two giant pandas sent from China to the United States earlier this year are making their public debut at the San Diego Zoo. California Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials have rolled out the red carpet Thursday for Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the two young bears that have been acclimating to their new “Panda Ridge” habitat since arriving at the Zoo in June. They are the first pandas that have been sent from China in two decades since the country reignited its panda diplomacy efforts after a brief hiatus.