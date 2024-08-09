Judge enters not guilty plea for escaped prisoner charged with killing a man while on the run

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of an escaped prisoner charged with killing a man while he was on the lam for about 36 hours. Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if Skylar Meade is convicted of the murder charge in connection with the shooting death of James Mauney. Meade was arraigned on the charge in Nez Perce County on Thursday. When 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans asked if he was ready to enter a plea, Meade opted exercised his right to stand silent. The judge then entered the not guilty plea, in line with standard Idaho court rules.

