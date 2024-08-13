2nd woman sentenced in straw purchase of gun used to kill Illinois officer and wound another

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after taking part in the straw purchase of a handgun that was used to kill one central Illinois police officer and wound another. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois says Ashantae Corruthers appeared at a sentencing hearing Tuesday. She pleaded guilty in June 2023 and admitted that she conspired with Regina Lewis and Darion Lafayette to buy the gun in 2020 for Lafayette, a convicted felon who could not legally buy a firearm. Lafayette fatally shot Officer Christopher Oberheim and wounded Officer Jeffrey Creel on May 19, 2021, after they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Lafayette was also fatally shot.

