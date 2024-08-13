US Army soldier pleads guilty to selling sensitive military information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An Army soldier has pleaded guilty to selling sensitive information related to U.S. military capabilities. Sgt. Korbein Schultz entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Nashville. Schultz was also an intelligence analyst. He pleaded guilty to a six-count indictment of charges including conspiring to obtain and disclose military defense information and bribery of a public official. The dozens of documents in question involved topics ranging from rocket systems to Chinese military tactics. The 24-year-old was arrested at Fort Campbell in March. He will be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2025.

