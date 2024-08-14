Alabama lawyer accused of sexually assaulting handcuffed inmate, lawsuit says

A lawsuit accuses an Alabama lawyer of groping and sexually assaulting an incarcerated woman. The lawsuit filed Tuesday claims former state senator Doug Ghee tried to coerce the woman into being his “sex slave” and promised to use his friendship with the judge and assistant district attorney on her case to help her get a better deal. The lawsuit also accuses Ghee of forcibly kissing the woman in a room designated for attorneys to meet with clients. The lawsuit says a corrections officer intervened and removed the woman from the room. Ghee served as a state senator between 1990 and 1998 and is now a well-known lawyer in the Anniston area. A representative at Ghee’s law offices declined to comment Wednesday.

