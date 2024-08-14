Argentine prosecutor charges former President Fernández with committing violence against ex-partner
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A federal prosecutor in Argentina has formally charged former President Alberto Fernández with committing violence against former first lady Fabiola Yáñez. Prosecutor Ramiro González charged Fernández on Wednesday with the crimes of “minor and serious injuries, doubly aggravated” and “coercive threats” against his ex-partner, according to a ruling seen by The Associated Press. González also requested additional evidence by gathering testimonies from former presidential doctor Federico Saavedra and former secretary of the president María Cantero, among others.