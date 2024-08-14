Attorney calls Olympic sprinter Erriyon Knighton ‘collateral damage’ in widening anti-doping feud

The doping case involving U.S. sprinter Erriyon Knighton’s claims of eating contaminated meat is being appealed and will be sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Knighton’s attorney suggests the sprinter could be “collateral damage” in an ongoing feud between anti-doping authorities across the globe. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which polices anti-doping on a global level for track and field, says it is appealing the “no-fault” finding issued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency before this summer’s Olympic trials. Knighton tested positive for a banned drug Trenbolone, which is often found in livestock and has been linked to a number of contamination cases over the years. Knighton said he ate oxtail from a bakery in central Florida that was contaminated.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.