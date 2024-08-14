Mexican authorities arrest a policeman in the border state of Sonora in the killing of American man

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s border state of Sonora have arrested a local police officer in the killing of an American man in July. The Sonora state prosecutors’ office identified the victim only by his given names, Kevin Ray. The office says the man had fired a weapon at a relative of the city police officer at a nightclub in the coastal city of Guaymas, killing him. Prosecutors say the American fled the scene and the officer pursued and killed him. The police officer has been arrested and faces homicide charges. The U.S. Embassy did not immediately answer queries about the American’s name and hometown.

