Police fatally shoot teen in Alaska’s largest city, the fourth such killing since mid-May

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say officers fatally shot a 16-year-old girl holding a knife in the fourth deadly shooting involving police in Alaska’s largest city since mid-May. Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case told reporters that the shooting happened when officers responded to a disturbance between two family members late Tuesday. Alaska Public Media reports that Case said the teen approached officers with a knife and that two officers opened fire. He says one officer fired multiple rounds and the other fired a “less-lethal projectile.” Case says the teenager had been about to start her junior year in high school.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.