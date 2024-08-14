Police identify suspect in break-in of Trump campaign office in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they are looking for a homeless man they suspect broke into an office of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it has issued an arrest warrant for 39-year-old on a burglary charge in connection with the break-in. The sheriff’s office says the man was captured on surveillance video Sunday night forcing his way through a back door into the office building in Ashburn. The office is being leased by the Trump campaign and serves as headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee. The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear whether the suspect took anything.

