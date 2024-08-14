Report: Father of Spain forward Lamine Yamal hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia says the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona. Citing unnamed official sources, the paper said Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times. La Vanguardia said Nasraoui was in serious but stable condition. Some arrests had been made, according to La Vanguardia, without giving details. Local police did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment. Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal part of the winning team.

