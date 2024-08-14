State, local officials failed 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died after abuse, lawsuits say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawsuits contend that the state, two counties and different schools missed warning signs and failed to protect a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was suffering abuse at her home before she died in May. Malinda Hoagland’s half sisters filed suits in Pennsylvania state court as well as in federal court Wednesday. The suits allege the defendants negligently missed red flags, including that the girlfriend of Malinda’s father who was helping care for the girl had a previous child abuse conviction. Hoagland’s father, Rendell Hoagland, and the woman, Cindy Warren, are facing murder and other charges stemming from the May death of Malinda in Chester County in suburban Philadelphia.

