Sudan army absent as 1st day of peace talks conclude in Switzerland
CAIRO (AP) — The first day of U.S.-led peace talks aimed at finding a solution to Sudan’s brutal conflict concluded in Geneva with the country’s military absent and the other warring party’s participation unclear. The talks come as the war-wrecked country faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The country’s military did not send representatives and it did not appear that delegates from the other warring party, the Rapid Support Forces, attended Wednesday’s session. Diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, The United Arab Emirates, the Africa Union and the United Nations were at the talks.