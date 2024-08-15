Alabama election officials make voter registration inactive for thousands of potential noncitizens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s secretary of state says more than 3,200 voters in the state may not be U.S. citizens. Wes Allen’s office said in a statement Thursday that it had cross-referenced a list of noncitizen identification numbers provided by the Department of Homeland Security with local voter registration data. Fear that noncitizens are voting illegally in U.S. elections has become a cornerstone of Republican messaging in recent months. There is no evidence that this is a widespread phenomenon. Voting rights advocates say that Allen’s decision undermines public confidence in the integrity of elections and is a disproportionate response to a relatively rare phenomenon.

