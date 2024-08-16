Neighbor reported smelling gas night before Maryland house explosion

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A newspaper reports that a neighbor smelled gas and told a utility company about it the night before a home exploded in Bel Air, Maryland, killing two people. The Baltimore Sun reported on Thursday that residents near the home have been saying that they smelled gas Saturday night before the explosion Sunday morning, but the State Fire Marshal’s office stated they had no record of anyone reporting that to either 911 or Baltimore Gas and Electric. But the newspaper spoke to one resident, Carline Fisher, who said she reported the gas smell to BGE Saturday night and spoke to a worker who arrived in response.

