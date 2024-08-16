Tennessee family’s lawsuit says video long kept from them shows police force, not drugs, killed son

A Tennessee mother whose son was having a seizure in his apartment says in a new lawsuit that police and paramedics subjected him to “inhumane acts of violence.” Instead of helping Austin Hunter Turner get medical care, the family says officers used deadly force and then covered it up. The federal lawsuit follows the publication of an investigation led by The Associated Press which unearthed police body-camera video of the encounter in Bristol, Tennessee, that made Turner’s parents doubt the official conclusion that a drug overdose killed their son. Officials in Bristol did not respond to requests for comment.

