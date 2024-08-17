Suspect in fatal shooting of Virginia sheriff’s deputy dies at hospital, prosecutor says

MARION, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor says the man who was charged in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of another deputy has died in a Tennessee hospital. Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip Blevins said that Timothy Wayne Goodman of North Carolina died early Friday. Goodman had been charged with aggravated murder in the Aug. 9 death of county Deputy Hunter Reedy along with counts of attempted murder. The other Smyth County deputy wounded was released a day after the shootings. Authorities say the shootings happened during a traffic stop. Reedy’s funeral was held Saturday.

