DNC panelists discuss war in Gaza as Harris tries to ease tension with pro-Palestinian activists

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic Party has been riven for months by the war in Gaza, giving rise to a protest movement that threatened President Joe Biden’s electoral coalition. But with Biden gone from the race and Vice President Kamala Harris now leading the party, there are some indicators at the Democratic National Convention that Harris is taking more assertive steps to ease that tension. Party activists were given space at the convention to hold a forum to discuss the plight of people in Gaza, who have been under Israeli bombardment since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and its taking of hostages. They also shared deeply personal — and often heartrending stories — about family members lost in the conflict.

