Indianapolis police sergeant faces internet child exploitation charges, department says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A police sergeant in Indianapolis faces child exploitation charges following an investigation by members of an internet crimes against children unit. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the officer was arrested Monday and is a 12-year veteran of the department. He has yet to be charged by prosecutors. The investigation was spurred Aug. 6 by a cyber tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which alerts law enforcement to material uploaded or downloaded of sexually exploited children on the internet. Police Chief Chris Bailey suspended the sergeant Monday pending a recommendation of termination to the department’s Civilian Police Merit Board.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.