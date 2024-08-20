Canadian freight trains could stop moving Thursday. If they do, many businesses will be hurt

TORONTO (AP) — Businesses across a variety of industries are bracing for freight trains to stop moving Thursday at both major Canadian freight railroads if they can’t resolve a contract dispute. The impact will be widespread because so many companies rely on Canadian National and CPKC railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products. Railroads delivered more than 375 million tons of freight in Canada last year. More than 32,000 rail commuters in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver will also be affected because those trains operate on CPKC tracks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been reluctant to force the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference to accept a deal.

