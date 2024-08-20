Dozens of former FARC fighters abandon ‘reincorporation’ village in Colombia after death threats

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Dozens of former guerrilla fighters and their families have been forced to abandon their village in southern Colombia after receiving death threats from a rebel group that is still fighting the government. On Tuesday more than 80 people, including former fighters, their children and their spouses, left Miravalle for another village — also inhabited by former FARC fighters — 200 km to the south. They carried their animals and their belongings in a caravan that was organized by Colombia’s government. The displaced former fighters were members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the guerrilla group that signed a peace deal with Colombia’s government in 2016.

