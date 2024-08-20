Tim Walz has described his family’s IVF experience. His wife says they used a different procedure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, is facing fresh scrutiny for how he’s described his family’s struggle with infertility. He has implied that he and his wife used IVF to conceive, drawing a connection between their experience and efforts to limit the procedure. However, they actually used IUI, a different process that has attracted less controversy. The campaign and its allies defended Walz, while Republicans accused him of falsely using his personal story for political gain in an election where reproductive rights are a central issue.

