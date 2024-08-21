Biden speaks with Netanyahu as US prods Israel and Hamas to come to agreement on cease-fire deal
Associated Press
BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the United States presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a “bridging proposal” that could lead to a cease-fire in the war in Gaza. Wednesday’s call comes as Hamas and Israel have signaled that significant differences remain over the presence of Israeli troops in two strategic corridors in Gaza and other issues, dimming Biden’s hopes that a deal can soon be reached. Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call. The White House says Biden “stressed the urgency of bringing the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure.”