India’s Modi visits Poland for top-level security and trade talks en route to war-torn Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Poland for top-level security and trade talks before heading to neighboring Ukraine, which is at war with India’s strategic partner, Russia. Modi will meet Poland’s prime minister and president for talks Thursday in Warsaw which are expected to focus on security, especially in the region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine chastised Modi for his visit to Moscow last month, when he met and hugged President Vladimir Putin. Modi has avoided condemning Russia while emphasizing a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine. On Friday, Modi travels to Kyiv.

