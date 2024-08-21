Multiple Jewish organizations and doctors across Canada receive identical emailed threats

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — More than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations and doctors in multiple cities across Canada are on high alert after receiving the same threatening email. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirm that threats were made Wednesday to “a number of institutions, including synagogues and hospitals, across Canada.” Several Jewish leaders say police felt there was no imminent threat of physical violence but the impact of the email was still stark. The email included threats of death and physical harm and indicated the goal was to cause “terror.”

