Outcome of Connecticut legislative primary race flip-flops amid miscount, missing ballots

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut candidate for an open state legislative seat thought she had lost last week’s Democratic primary, only to be declared the winner by two votes when a counting error was discovered 90 minutes after she conceded. Now she has again found herself in the losing column. A recount Tuesday, one week after the Democratic primary in Hamden, determined Jennifer Pope’s opponent, Laurie Sweet, had actually won the party nomination. The final tally was 947 to 932 in Sweet’s favor after an envelope with uncounted ballots was found. Pope said Wednesday she was shocked by the flip-flops and won’t concede again until she is certain all votes have been counted.

